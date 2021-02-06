Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 20,034 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

