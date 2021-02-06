Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

