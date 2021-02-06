Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 22,223 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 260.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $100.71 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

