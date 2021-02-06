Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 2,337 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 303.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.80 and its 200-day moving average is $382.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

