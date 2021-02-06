Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 24,433 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 216.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

