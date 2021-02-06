Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,567,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.04. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

