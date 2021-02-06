Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

