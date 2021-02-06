Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,230 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.