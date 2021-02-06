Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 382.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $147.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

