Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 269.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

