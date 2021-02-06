Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,100 shares of company stock worth $12,318,870 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.