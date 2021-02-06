Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 8,098 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

