Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

