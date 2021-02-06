Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.