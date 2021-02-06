Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 33,811 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,811 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

