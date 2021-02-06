Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 5,737 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

