Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

