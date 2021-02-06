Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

