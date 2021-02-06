Melon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.01173411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.71 or 0.06398534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars.

