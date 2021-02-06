Meme 1-Day Volume Tops $429,820.00 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Meme token can now be bought for about $791.31 or 0.02055612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $429,820.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00302249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003110 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.