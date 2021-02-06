MenaPay Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $75,537.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.