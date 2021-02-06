Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.70 Million

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $39.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $152.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBWM. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.