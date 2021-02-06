Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.70 Million

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $39.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $152.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBWM. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

