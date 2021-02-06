Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

