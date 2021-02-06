Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $191,607.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,198,199 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

