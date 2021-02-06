Mercury (MER) Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.12 million and $9,820.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00180105 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00075997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00231335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047847 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

