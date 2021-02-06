Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.90 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 2,688,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

