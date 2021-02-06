Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $549,033.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00091284 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

