MESEFA 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,732.00 (SEFA)

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. MESEFA has a market cap of $81,949.07 and $3,732.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESEFA token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MESEFA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00178156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062476 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00226306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00043969 BTC.

About MESEFA

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,655 tokens. The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling MESEFA

MESEFA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

