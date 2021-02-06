Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,002 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $42.16 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,379 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

