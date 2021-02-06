Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $66.25 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Meta has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $66.25 million and approximately $15.83 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00009682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00175221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043526 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,964,655 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

