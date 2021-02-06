MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.35 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $53,466.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,529,081,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,738,793 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

