Metal (MTL) Trading 66.5% Higher This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $250.52 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.01181411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.31 or 0.06103290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

