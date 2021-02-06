Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 7.1%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.75. 186,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 194,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

