MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $249,496.62 and approximately $60,818.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

