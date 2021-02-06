Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.15

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $669,460.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.77 or 0.04261375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,781,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,781,783 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.