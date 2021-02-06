Meter Governance Trading Up 64.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $242,088.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00179457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063207 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00233796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048766 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.