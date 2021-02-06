MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,051,000 after acquiring an additional 174,522 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,093 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of MET stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

