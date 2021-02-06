Metronome Hits Market Cap of $29.02 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00006566 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $78,680.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00183342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063191 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00075810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00231392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,759,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,425,693 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

