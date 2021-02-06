Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $887.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $21.74 on Friday, reaching $1,195.20. 221,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,186.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,062.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

