Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.45. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 50,151 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.