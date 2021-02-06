Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.90

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.90 and traded as high as $138.50. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) shares last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 32,981 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market capitalization of £128.23 million and a PE ratio of 18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.90.

In other Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) news, insider Frank Hanna sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £36,080 ($47,138.75). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) Morris acquired 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £25,376.96 ($33,155.16).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

