Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

