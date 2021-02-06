Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

