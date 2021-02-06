Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of MU opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,100 shares of company stock worth $12,318,870. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

