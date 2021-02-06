Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Davis R M Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

