Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

