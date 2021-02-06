Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

