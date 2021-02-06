Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Telemus Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,414 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

