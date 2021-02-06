Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

