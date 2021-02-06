Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

MSFT stock opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

